Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Glensheen Mansion celebrates ‘Community Day”
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular Duluth attraction officially said goodbye to the holiday season Sunday. Glensheen Mansion hosted its free “Community Day. All guests who visited the mansion Sunday received a free self-guided tour in honor of Community Day. It was also the last day the...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Spooner, Douglas County, Hayward
The Chisholm ATV Trail is plowed and open to the Public from Hibbing to Hwy 5/Connors Rd which is about 10 miles north of Chisholm. The Chisholm ATV Trail does intersect and share a small section with a snowmobile trail so use caution in these areas and follow the signage!
northernnewsnow.com
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022
SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal. “We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
FOX 21 Online
Snowmobile Clubs Groom Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a beautiful Friday afternoon in January, with the sun shining and snowmobilers ready to hit the trails. Two of the people riding their sleds, know the trails they’ve been riding on are in such good shape because of volunteers from local snowmobile clubs. “The trails are really good.” said Kenny Melanson of Proctor. “They are very good. Since that storm someone’s done a lot of work, it’s very nice,” said Kenny Melanson from Proctor.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
northernnewsnow.com
FIRST Robotics holds kickoff event in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday marks the start of robotics season for many local high schoolers in the Northland. Students gathered at UMD early Saturday morning to pick up supplies to start their builds for First Robotics competitions this spring. More than 300 participants gathered to watch a...
Minnesota DNR Warns Of Unsafe Ice On Two Northland Lakes, Surrounding Wetlands
The Minnesota DNR issued a warning to outdoor enthusiasts to avoid going on two Northland lakes and surrounding wetlands due to unsafe ice. The concern is being prompted due to pumping efforts to lower the water levels in one area, which is impacting ice safety on two lakes and surrounding wetland areas.
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
boreal.org
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
northernnewsnow.com
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: Putting some money back into your pocket this New Year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saving money this new year is a top goal of many Americans and many Northlanders. According to a survey from CNBC, around 31% of Americans want to make a personal budget for the New Year. In Duluth, Scott Wallschlaeger, the President and CEO of...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police to tackle mental health, gun violence, staffing challenges in 2023
DULUTH, MN. -- On Thursday, Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Larson held a news conference, looking back on a challenging year in public safety and laying out their goals for 2023. “2022 has been marked with success, transitions, and challenges for the Duluth Police Department,” Duluth Police Chief...
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
bringmethenews.com
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
A driver was killed in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Industrial Township, St. Louis County, where the pickup driver failed to stop at a stop sign ahead of the railroad crossing. He entered the crossing and was...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
northernnewsnow.com
East Shuts out Rapids 6-0 for big 7AA win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After dropping their first meeting of the season, Duluth East protected home ice to beat Grand Rapids, 6-0. East scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, scoring another three in the second and finally one more in the third.
Comments / 0