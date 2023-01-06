ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koochiching County, MN

Glensheen Mansion celebrates ‘Community Day”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular Duluth attraction officially said goodbye to the holiday season Sunday. Glensheen Mansion hosted its free “Community Day. All guests who visited the mansion Sunday received a free self-guided tour in honor of Community Day. It was also the last day the...
DULUTH, MN
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Spooner, Douglas County, Hayward

The Chisholm ATV Trail is plowed and open to the Public from Hibbing to Hwy 5/Connors Rd which is about 10 miles north of Chisholm. The Chisholm ATV Trail does intersect and share a small section with a snowmobile trail so use caution in these areas and follow the signage!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022

SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal. “We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
HIBBING, MN
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
HIBBING, MN
Snowmobile Clubs Groom Trails

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a beautiful Friday afternoon in January, with the sun shining and snowmobilers ready to hit the trails. Two of the people riding their sleds, know the trails they’ve been riding on are in such good shape because of volunteers from local snowmobile clubs. “The trails are really good.” said Kenny Melanson of Proctor. “They are very good. Since that storm someone’s done a lot of work, it’s very nice,” said Kenny Melanson from Proctor.
PROCTOR, MN
FIRST Robotics holds kickoff event in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday marks the start of robotics season for many local high schoolers in the Northland. Students gathered at UMD early Saturday morning to pick up supplies to start their builds for First Robotics competitions this spring. More than 300 participants gathered to watch a...
DULUTH, MN
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)

Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Police to tackle mental health, gun violence, staffing challenges in 2023

DULUTH, MN. -- On Thursday, Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Larson held a news conference, looking back on a challenging year in public safety and laying out their goals for 2023. “2022 has been marked with success, transitions, and challenges for the Duluth Police Department,” Duluth Police Chief...
DULUTH, MN
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion

DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
DULUTH, MN
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
LUCK, WI
East Shuts out Rapids 6-0 for big 7AA win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After dropping their first meeting of the season, Duluth East protected home ice to beat Grand Rapids, 6-0. East scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, scoring another three in the second and finally one more in the third.
DULUTH, MN

