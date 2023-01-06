Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
Pickup Driver Slams Into Bull Moose on North Dakota Highway
A North Dakota pickup driver somehow avoided any serious injuries after fatally striking a bull moose while on a local highway earlier this week. According to FOX News, 50-year-old Steve Fleckenstein was headed home from work around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27th) when he hit a bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm responded to the incident and said that the animal was a “smaller bull moose,” but it caused significant damage to the driver’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The damage was enough to have the truck towed to a local body shop.
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
NEXT Weather: Break from snow with chilly temps, foggy evening in southern MN
MINNEAPOLIS -- We're finally getting a break from precipitation and snowfall this weekend, though temperatures will remain cold.There's still lots of snow out there - the multi-day system dropped over a foot in the metro area. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor activities in the snow, as it'll stay dry and sunny.Some areas in the south could see fog in the evening hours.The high temperature on Saturday will reach 18 degrees in the metro, and will climb back up into the 30s next week. WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it'll stay dry for some time; there won't be any precipitation for the next three to five days.
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
