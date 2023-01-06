(PRESS RELEASE) LOUISVILLE, CO – The start of a new year brings new goals and resolutions like exercising more, losing weight, saving money, being healthier, and living a more conscious and sustainable lifestyle. When consumers switch to Catalyst Pet, they tackle the latter three on the list. Catalyst Pet is a completely sustainable, high-performance cat litter made with upcycled wood that is 99% dust free, making it healthy for your cat and for the planet. Plus, it’s more cost-efficient than most clumping clay litters, making it the ideal option for cat owners who also want to save money in 2023.

11 HOURS AGO