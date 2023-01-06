Read full article on original website
Fromm Family Foods Introduces Purrsnackitty Cat Treats
(PRESS RELEASE) MEQUON, WI – Fromm Family Foods is set to release its very first foray into the cat treat market with the introduction of PurrSnackitty Soft & Savory Treats for cats. The collection of gently cooked treats will be available online at neighborhood pet stores and online this fall.
Jack & Pup Announces New Director of Sales
(PRESS RELEASE) LAKEWOOD, NJ — Josh Nixon, has joined the J&C family of brands as director of sales-pet specialty. Josh comes to J&C with a track record of success and extensive experience in brand building, customer engagement and an unparalleled level of knowledge of the natural treat and chew space.
The New Year’s Resolution Trifecta: Save Money, Live Sustainably and Be Healthier with Catalyst Pet
(PRESS RELEASE) LOUISVILLE, CO – The start of a new year brings new goals and resolutions like exercising more, losing weight, saving money, being healthier, and living a more conscious and sustainable lifestyle. When consumers switch to Catalyst Pet, they tackle the latter three on the list. Catalyst Pet is a completely sustainable, high-performance cat litter made with upcycled wood that is 99% dust free, making it healthy for your cat and for the planet. Plus, it’s more cost-efficient than most clumping clay litters, making it the ideal option for cat owners who also want to save money in 2023.
Three Dog Bakery to Open First New York Location
(PRESS RELEASE) KANSAS CITY, MO — Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
