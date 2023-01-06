Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue hires new firefighter
Carr (center) during her badge-pinning ceremony Friday by Assistant Chief Ed Quinto (right). Photo credit to CCFR. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emma Carr has recently been hired as CCFR's newest Firefighter/EMT. She originally comes from Fort Collins, Colorado. She was a middle school teacher from Dutch Harbor when she decided...
kinyradio.com
Department of Transportation seeking changes to right of way use
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - City Manager Rorie Watt spoke to News of the North about the City and Borough of Juneau addressing this D.O.T. proposed change as quickly as possible. Watt said this could potentially affect the upcoming tourism season - fundamentally these changes would impact a variety of sectors that require buses, shuttles, and more.
khns.org
Alleged Haines thief arrested in Utah extradited to Juneau
A former finance director of a Haines guiding company has been charged with stealing close to $60,000 from the company before fleeing to the lower 48. He’s now been arrested and extradited to Alaska. Dionicio Charles was hired by Alaska Mountain Guides as finance director in August of last...
kinyradio.com
Family seeks donations to give Goldbelt Tram drummer and Tlingit poet a significant memorial
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - John B. Perkins was well known for reciting original Tlingit poetry while drumming at the Goldbelt Tram. Elizabeth Hogue, Perkin's niece, started a GoFundMe asking the community for donations of up to $5,000 to cover his memorial. The GoFundMe was started four days ago, on January...
kinyradio.com
Juneau's Assembly Finance Committee discusses ways to retain employees amongst continuing shortages
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly is considering sign-on bonuses, maximized flexibility, and enhanced retirement benefits to attract and keep city workers. More than a quarter of city employees are new, being on the job for less than a year, as more experienced employees age out of the workforce and younger workers stay for shorter and shorter periods of time.
ktoo.org
Woodworking couple builds little boats for the first baby born in Juneau each year
Each year, Dr. Lindy Jones and his wife Colleen say they’ll stop making the baby boats. But each year they keep making them. It’s a tradition that took root back when Lindy delivered babies at Bartlett Hospital, where he said he formed deep connections with parents. The couple...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Jazz and Classics preps for 2023 season
Artistic Director Zuill Bailey, Grammy award-winning cellist, performing at Kindred Post fall of 2022. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Jazz and Classics is preparing for May and October performances by looking for volunteers and donations early in the year. Sandy Fortier, the Executive Director of...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
