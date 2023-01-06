ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Canton police: Homeowner stabs, kills intruder

CANTON, Ohio — A burglary suspect is dead after an encounter with a homeowner Sunday night, Canton police said in a news release. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 340 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. Officers responded there after two separate reports of a burglary in progress on the same street.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Police searching for missing female

Austintown Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, Christine Hutchinson-Toth is missing. Police tell 21 News that Toth is homeless and is frequently seen on the west side. Police say Toth's family has not...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
