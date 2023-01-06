Read full article on original website
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
cleveland19.com
Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio luxury car dealerships were hit by thieves within 48 hours. An Akron Mercedes Benz dealership was the most recent victim. Police said the thieves smashed the glass out of one of their doors and stole some car keys getting away with three cars.
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Canton police: Homeowner stabs, kills intruder
CANTON, Ohio — A burglary suspect is dead after an encounter with a homeowner Sunday night, Canton police said in a news release. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 340 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. Officers responded there after two separate reports of a burglary in progress on the same street.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Blizzard Bandit’ breaks into bar in Summit County during winter storms
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man caught on camera breaking into a local bar during last month’s winter storms. The break-in occurred at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brubraker’s Pub, located at 3939 Massillon Rd. #101 in...
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
Gas prices rise again in Northeast Ohio: Up another 13 cents in Cleveland and Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Here we go again…. After experiencing a steady decline at the end of 2022, gas prices have risen for the second week in a row – including another spike here in Northeast Ohio. Akron drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon after...
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
Cleveland officers face discipline for failing to take report in 2020 crash
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police searching for missing female
Austintown Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, Christine Hutchinson-Toth is missing. Police tell 21 News that Toth is homeless and is frequently seen on the west side. Police say Toth's family has not...
