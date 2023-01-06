ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
