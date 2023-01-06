Read full article on original website
Student in custody after social media posts go around implying harm against students
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School District student is in custody after social media posts were going around implying harm against other high school students. Both Brackenridge and Highlands High School campuses were affected. However, SAISD Police Department said the threats were not credible and everyone is safe.
Local grandparents receive scary phone call claiming their granddaughter had been kidnapped
SAN ANTONIO — A pair of local grandparents got a phone call stating their granddaughter had been kidnapped. The callers demanded a $10,000 ransom for her return. Those grandparents are anonymously sharing their story with KENS 5 after they almost forked over some of the cash. They hope to prevent others from experiencing a similar situation.
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
Teen injured following shooting near downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old female was injured after being shot near downtown Saturday morning, officials say. A little before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 300 block of North Santa Rosa at the Children's Hospital after receiving word that a 19-year-old female showed up with a gunshot wound.
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. The victim remains in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday, SAPD told KENS 5.
Crooks steal VFW post's ceremonial rifles used to honor fallen veterans
SAN ANTONIO — At 5 a.m. Friday morning, two thieves broke into VFW Post 8397. They cut through the steel portion of the door, destroyed the security panel in the office, and dragged a large gun safe out of the room. They eventually found a dolly and wheeled it out the back door.
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
Man fatally shot in Atascosa County; suspects arrested and charged with murder
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot in Atascosa County, and two people have been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lucio Carmona. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Tessman north of Haverlah Road. In a press conference on...
BCSO cadet arrested after reportedly choking girlfriend, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend following an argument Tuesday, officials said. Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Culebra for an assault involving the cadet, officials said. The victim told deputies that Ricardo Gutierrez...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
Police need your help finding suspect who shot, killed man
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the west-side back in December. It happened on December 16 on the 5600 block of Culebra Rd near Callaghan Rd. Police say the victim, Brandon...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
