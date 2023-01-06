It was a busy weekend for the Florida Gators as Billy Napier and crew secured the commitment of two new players, one via the transfer portal and one from high school. As previously noted, Florida hosted multiple players from the transfer portal on campus over the weekend. Cam’Ron Jackson headlined the group, but there were several uncommitted players Napier tried to woo to become Florida Gators.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO