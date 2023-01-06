ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Weekend update features multiple new commits

It was a busy weekend for the Florida Gators as Billy Napier and crew secured the commitment of two new players, one via the transfer portal and one from high school. As previously noted, Florida hosted multiple players from the transfer portal on campus over the weekend. Cam’Ron Jackson headlined the group, but there were several uncommitted players Napier tried to woo to become Florida Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy