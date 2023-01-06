A possible body sighting on the Mississippi River in southeast Missouri gives false hope to the families of two men who disappeared on the Missouri River late last year. Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Major Jason Schott reports it was last Tuesday when a barge deckhand on the Mississippi River spotted what they believed was a body floating up against a barge. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Conservation Agency, took to the water in an attempt to locate what the deckhand saw. But Schott says barges were moving in that area when they arrived, and no body was found.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO