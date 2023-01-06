Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet Offered 4-Year, $114M New Raptors Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet turned down a four-year, $114 million extension before the season, first per Josh Lewenberg of TSN and confirmed by Michael Grange of Sportsnet. Lewenberg wrote:. "Prior to the start of the season, VanVleet turned down a contract extension valued at roughly $114 million, the maximum...
NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury
Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
