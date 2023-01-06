ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4MCS_0k56c0Hj00

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified.

According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday.

CPD says that Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father, and they lived in the same residence.

Wymer is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.

West Virginia State Police conduct reconstruction of crash that killed Huntington teen

They say no one is in custody at this time.

The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston EMS and the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

WOWK 13 News

