Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified.

According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday.

CPD says that Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father, and they lived in the same residence.

Wymer is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.

They say no one is in custody at this time.

The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston EMS and the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.