Boardman standout heading to the college ranks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman softball standout Natalie Davis will officially continue her playing career at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Thursday.

Davis is a pitcher and first baseman for the Spartans. She lost her junior season to an ACL injury but is looking to bounce back this spring.

She will be called upon to pitch for Spartans’ head coach Fred Mootz, as well as come up with key at bats during the 2023 season.

