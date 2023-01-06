ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman standout heading to the college ranks

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7Mee_0k56bwzT00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman softball standout Natalie Davis will officially continue her playing career at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Thursday.

Davis is a pitcher and first baseman for the Spartans. She lost her junior season to an ACL injury but is looking to bounce back this spring.

She will be called upon to pitch for Spartans’ head coach Fred Mootz, as well as come up with key at bats during the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Youngstown State explodes for record performance in win

Despite falling behind 4-0 to start the game, YSU ripped of a 24-4 run to take over and led by 13 at halftime. Youngstown State explodes for record performance …. Despite falling behind 4-0 to start the game, YSU ripped of a 24-4 run to take over and led by 13 at halftime.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
CORTLAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy