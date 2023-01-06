Watson and Foster propel Liberty by Campbell

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Demi Watson and Aaliyah Foster each scored more than 20-points in Liberty’s 65-21 victory over Campbell.

Watson led the way with 25 points (4-5 FT) while sinking 10 field goals. Foster finished with 21 points. Mia Parker also scored 9 points.

Next up for Liberty is a matchup on Saturday against Fitch.

The Red Devils were led by Diamon Sims’ 21 points.

Campbell will welcome Niles on Saturday.

