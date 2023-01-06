ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Maxwell Frost, first Gen Z congressman-elect, appears on cover of Teen Vogue

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soTK0_0k56boAt00

Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.), the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, appears on the latest cover of Teen Vogue as he waits to be sworn in, a process delayed by the drawn-out election for Speaker of the House.

“This whole thing feels really surreal. It’s crazy to think that the same streets I was arrested on two years ago [during the George Floyd protests], I’m about to represent in Congress,” Frost, 25, told Teen Vogue of his election to the lower chamber.

The feature on Frost profiles his early interest in politics and activism, his upbringing as an Afro-Cuban adopted by a white and Cuban couple — and his campaign to beat out his 72-year-old Republican opponent in this year’s midterms.

Frost won the midterm race to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who left the House to run for Senate. He campaigned on his Gen Z identity, arguing that a younger perspective would add to the voices on Capitol Hill.

“We have a typical caricature of what a candidate for Congress looks like. … I think we need more regular, working-class people running for office, running with that experience, able to bring that to the table. We don’t have enough of it right now. So I’ve always been kind of challenging that idea, like, ‘What’s the experience you’re looking for?’” Frost told Teen Vogue.

Frost and other incoming lawmakers haven’t yet been sworn in to the new Congress, as House business is on hold until a Speaker is elected.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) has won the most votes in 10 consecutive rounds of voting for the top leadership slot, but hasn’t secured the majority needed to win in the Republican-controlled chamber.

Despite the GOP’s 222-seat majority in the chamber, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has fallen short in each round so far as around 20 lawmakers in his party have cast ballots for alternative candidates, blocking him from getting the votes he needs.

“Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader. This is a snapshot of how they’ll operate for the next two years,” Frost tweeted on the first day of votes Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Attorney That's About To Take Over As A Law School Dean Gets Some Curious Support

Back in June, it was first revealed that High Point University — a private school in North Carolina affiliated with the United Methodist Church that plans on opening up a law school in 2024 — had selected Mark D. Martin as its law school dean. While he has some nifty quals on his CV — Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law — there was one glaring issue. Martin lent his… legal expertise to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election.
HIGH POINT, NC
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Of Course Steve Bannon and January 6 Fans Are Cheering on the Brazilian Insurrection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Steve Bannon and others involved in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress lauded supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro as they stormed government buildings in their capital on Sunday. The cheerleading showed that far-right supporters of Donald Trump’s Big Lie are not merely unrepentant but eager to continue exporting their opposition to democratic norms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

844K+
Followers
93K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy