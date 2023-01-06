ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Democratic members, Fanone call on GOP to condemn political violence ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

By Jared Gans
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Awd_0k56aZv500

Several Democratic members of the House and former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone are calling on Republicans to condemn political violence on the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Four members of the House who are also veterans gathered on Thursday with Courage for America, an organization pushing against the “extreme MAGA agenda,” and Common Defense, a veterans organization that advocates against hatred and violence and for an “equitable and representative democracy,” for a press conference pointing to the ongoing threat of political violence.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) said those who stormed the Capitol two years ago are part of a small “fringe” group in the country but were inspired by some of the top officials in the government who did not accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“As elected officials, we are entrusted constantly, continuously, to tell the truth, to tell the truth to the American people,” she said.

Houlahan said she was one of those first elected to Congress in 2018 in response to “violent political rhetoric” from then-President Trump and his allies.

Trump has been criticized for his role during and leading up to the events of Jan. 6, during which he tweeted criticism of his vice president, Mike Pence, for not supporting his efforts to overturn the election results as his supporters yelled to hang Pence during the insurrection. Trump waited more than three hours after his speech at the Ellipse that preceded the riot ended before telling the rioters to go home.

The since-disbanded select House committee investigating Jan. 6 said last month the Department of Justice should consider at least four criminal charges against Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting or giving comfort to an insurrection.

Even before the Capitol riot, Trump was regularly criticized for appearing to call for violence against his political opponents.

Houlahan said everyone owes it to the American people to condemn political violence “in all forms.”

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said Trump and his “minions” stirred the people who eventually stormed the Capitol, causing an “unprecedented” attack on the country’s democracy. He said Trump bears the most responsibility for the events of the day, but it was building from years of division, disinformation and a “media apparatus” that amplified lies.

He said those who support democracy are using different strategies than those who have turned to violence, saying “we’re not like them.”

“We are building, we are protecting, we are delivering. If last November showed us anything, it’s that building and moving forward with a positive vision will take us out of this,” Crow said, referring to the November midterm elections in which many candidates who backed Trump’s false claims of voter fraud lost key races.

Fanone, who was injured while defending the Capitol during the insurrection and now works as a CNN contributor, said the insurrection was a “wakeup call” on the level of political violence in the country.

He said that on Wednesday he delivered a letter, signed by more than 1,000 veterans, active military members and family members, to the office of devoted Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) asking that she and other Republicans condemn political violence “in all its forms.”

“We cannot afford to brush political violence under the rug or turn a blind eye when others encourage it,” Fanone said.

Some Republicans have condemned the violence of the day, but most have downplayed the involvement of Trump and his supporters.

Fanone has criticized House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for not acknowledging the impact of the day and continuing to tie himself to Trump.

“Being courageous means speaking out so my four daughters can live in a country without fear of political violence from the MAGA movement that is putting their futures at risk,” he said Thursday.

Fanone said he is calling on House GOP leaders and whoever eventually becomes the next Speaker to denounce the political violence of Jan. 6 and in general.

“As you take on your new roles, I will be watching,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

House members sworn in after Speaker chaos concludes

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning, shortly after the days-long Speaker standoff came to a close with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the gavel. The swearing-in had been delayed since Tuesday because House Republicans were unable to elect a Speaker. The top lawmaker must be determined before lawmakers — both newly […]
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
YourErie

Will Jan. 6 anniversary hit differently in the wake of House probe?

The second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack has arrived just days after the House committee tasked with reviewing the Capitol riot capped its historic investigation, dropping its 800-plus-page report and releasing thousands of exhibits of raw evidence about the deadly event. But even as the public understanding of what transpired that day has grown […]
YourErie

Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos

Republicans gave President Biden a late Christmas gift with their messy, drawn-out struggle to elect a House Speaker. Biden called the drama, which finally ended with victory for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an early Saturday morning 15th ballot, “embarrassing” and a bad look for the country. But Democratic strategists and White House officials see […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024

Republicans are figuring out how to strengthen their recruitment efforts after a disappointing 2022 midterm cycle that many Republicans blamed on the poor quality of the party’s candidates. GOP officials and strategists are still poring over the midterm results and debating what exactly went wrong. But there’s broad consensus that the GOP’s roster of untested […]
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cori Bush remarks put spotlight on issue of race in Speaker’s fight

Racial tensions have spilled into public view amid the battle for House Speaker after Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican from Florida, a “prop” for the far right. The controversy began after Donalds, a former businessman and state representative who was first elected to Congress in 2020, was nominated on […]
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy