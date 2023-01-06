Read full article on original website
Related
Rooney Mara Says She Almost Quit Acting After Filming "A Nightmare On Elm Street" Because It Wasn't A "Good Experience"
"It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do.”
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All: Are Big Ed & Liz Done for Good? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 19 “Tell All: No Limits Part 2.”]. Big Ed and Liz have broken up about 10 times, but this may be the last time, as Liz hands him her ring back on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits. Unfortunately, they may not be the only couple whose relationship is on the line.
Comments / 0