Lawrenceville, GA

11Alive

Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Gas leak at McNair High School 'contained,' officials say

ATLANTA — Update: Officials with Atlanta Gas Light said the leak has been contained and students will not need to be relocated. Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School. The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’

This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Gainesville apartments sell for $9.1 million

Atlanta-based Zavala Capital sold the Cielo at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville to another local investor, Banyan Investment Group, for $9.1 million. The 66-unit, garden-style community, was built in 1985 and is located at 3656 Browns Bridge Road. Banyan plans to continue interior renovations of the one- and two-bedroom units. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?

Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

