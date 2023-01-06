Read full article on original website
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Security measures increase at Perimeter Mall day after shootout sends shoppers into panic
ATLANTA — Perimeter Mall reopened its doors Saturday morning just one day after a shootout between two men sent shoppers into panic. And now, they'll be doing so with increased security measures in place to ensure the chaotic scene that happened early Friday evening doesn't happen again. Officers responded...
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
Lamborghini driver nearly strikes officer, then crashes in Buckhead
A man led police on a chase in Buckhead on Thursday evening before crashing his Lamborghini SUV and fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.
Gas leak at McNair High School 'contained,' officials say
ATLANTA — Update: Officials with Atlanta Gas Light said the leak has been contained and students will not need to be relocated. Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School. The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to...
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after he holed himself up inside an apartment following a domestic dispute Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved barricaded himself in an apartment along Martin Street SE...
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
'I couldn't breathe' | Tenant finds black mold growing in apartment after Christmas Eve flooding
ATLANTA — A resident of the Reserve at LaVista Walk in Atlanta came home to a moldy, flooded apartment after spending Christmas out of town. Franco Roberts has been trying to get out of his lease one month early to move elsewhere but claimed management wouldn't give him the documents to do so.
College Park tenants say they've been living 10 days with no water in flooded apartments
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Buckets under leaks, damaged clothes and furniture, no running water and flooded apartments -- Beacon Ridge Apartment renters said they're beyond frustrated after 10 days of living in these conditions. Donald Pickard says it all started on Christmas Eve. "It frustrates me," he said. "Mentally...
Gainesville apartments sell for $9.1 million
Atlanta-based Zavala Capital sold the Cielo at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville to another local investor, Banyan Investment Group, for $9.1 million. The 66-unit, garden-style community, was built in 1985 and is located at 3656 Browns Bridge Road. Banyan plans to continue interior renovations of the one- and two-bedroom units. The...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
