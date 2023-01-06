ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months

49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
countynews4you.com

Cold Case Investigations

At the beginning of January, the Statesville Police Department began investigating unsolved cases from previous years through a team of retired investigators. Over the last several months, retired SPD investigators were brought in to work part-time assisting with the background investigations of new applicants. With the reduction in the number of those vacancies, the department is now utilizing these investigators to focus on cold case investigations. They will be reviewing reports and evidence associated with specific cases and looking for new leads.
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

One man dead after domestic dispute lead to stabbing, police said

Winston-Salem police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday morning. Officers received reports of unknown trouble in the 600 block of West 13th Street near Underwood Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., they found a 28-year-old, Christopher Salley Jr., suffering from a stab...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run

The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

