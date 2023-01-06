At the beginning of January, the Statesville Police Department began investigating unsolved cases from previous years through a team of retired investigators. Over the last several months, retired SPD investigators were brought in to work part-time assisting with the background investigations of new applicants. With the reduction in the number of those vacancies, the department is now utilizing these investigators to focus on cold case investigations. They will be reviewing reports and evidence associated with specific cases and looking for new leads.

