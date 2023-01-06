Read full article on original website
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
WXII 12
Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
Man arrested after cocaine seized in NC traffic stop: Deputies
The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2022, on West Debbie Lane near Shumaker Drive in Statesville.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months
49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
3 Children and 2 Adults Died in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say. Survivors Fled to Neighbors for Help.
Police in High Point, North Carolina are investigating five recent deaths as a mass murder-suicide. Five people were found dead at a home on the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, according to local cops. Officers said they responded regarding two people screaming for help. A neighbor told WFMY the...
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Charges
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
860wacb.com
Man Trying To Hide From Cops Busted By Taylorsville Police
You can run, you can hide but sometimes you still get caught. On Tuesday, Taylorsville Police went to the Taylorsville Motel after spotting a vehicle in the parking lot that was registered to a man with outstanding warrants. 42-year old Luke Walker Dellinger was found hiding in a room and...
countynews4you.com
Cold Case Investigations
At the beginning of January, the Statesville Police Department began investigating unsolved cases from previous years through a team of retired investigators. Over the last several months, retired SPD investigators were brought in to work part-time assisting with the background investigations of new applicants. With the reduction in the number of those vacancies, the department is now utilizing these investigators to focus on cold case investigations. They will be reviewing reports and evidence associated with specific cases and looking for new leads.
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
VIDEO: Car overturns in crash on Johnson Street, near Interstate 74 in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a crash on Johnson Street on Saturday. The crash occurred on Johnson Street at the West Interstate 74 junction. The High Point Police Department reports that no life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash. It is not clear what led to the crash at this […]
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
WXII 12
One man dead after domestic dispute lead to stabbing, police said
Winston-Salem police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday morning. Officers received reports of unknown trouble in the 600 block of West 13th Street near Underwood Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., they found a 28-year-old, Christopher Salley Jr., suffering from a stab...
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
WXII 12
Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was found Friday morning in a Greensboro creek, containing a body, police say. The car was located around 9:30 a.m. in a creek by the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Holden Road. A tow truck was hired to pull the car from the creek....
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run
The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
