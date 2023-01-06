Read full article on original website
Rowdy Yates
3d ago
Relaps I traveled from the Midwest to Vegas to see Aerosmith. When we got to Park MGM where the concert was supposed to be held and were told @ 8pm on Friday night that the show was canceled. For our troubles the MGM gave us a voucher for A free drink. WTF they charge more than that in resort fees. Steven should not be a glorified JUNKIE who has been in & out of rehab for 40 years. NEVER MGM or aerosmith
Reply(3)
15
Michele Trimmier
2d ago
The man is a relapseing junkie what due expect from him this last bout there blaming on his dentist for dental work done blaming it on pain pills
Reply(1)
4
lynrd7z
2d ago
Steven you are not young anymore and all of us old rockers want to see you keep performing, you are the best
Reply
9
