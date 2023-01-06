ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
House adjourns until Friday night after McCarthy flips 14 votes

The House of Representatives voted to adjourn until Friday night after failing to elect a new speaker, but Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did manage to flip 14 votes. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports on continued negotiations among House Republicans.Jan. 6, 2023.
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Protesters demand resignation of Rep. George Santos hours after he’s sworn in

Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.” The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year. “I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney,...
Kevin McCarthy Is Proof You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists

The MAGA Republicans holding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House hostage are embarrassing both themselves and Kevin McCarthy—and bad, says Kurt Bardella, a Los Angeles Times columnist and former House Oversight Committee staffer on the Republican side.Bardella joined the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast with show co-host Danielle Moodie to talk about the GOP speaker of the House shitshow happening right now, starting with a big question from Danielle: How the hell did we get here?Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“How did the party get this...
