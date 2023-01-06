ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Reprieve comes, though possibly only temporary, for pine tree with bald eagle nest PG&E wants to cut down

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TML2t_0k56YQOw00

A prayer group grew hopeful Tuesday morning after witnessing a pair of bald eagles fly into a long-established nest near the top of a 120-foot Ponderosa pine in Mendocino County that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. wanted to cut down.

An occupied nest meant PG&E crews would be forced to set down their chainsaws — at least for the time being.

A group of at least 15 people gathered under the tall conifer on a 186-acre ranch along Ridgeway Highway in Potter Valley to pray for the tree’s protection. PG&E considers the tree a potential fire hazard due to its proximity to a power line.

But this wasn’t the group’s first effort. A fight to protect the bald eagle nest began in January 2022 after PG&E crews targeted the tree for removal as part of the utility’s wildfire mitigation efforts. Neighbors protested and the crews backed down.

After a one-year reprieve, however, the group is concerned for the nest as it’s unclear if U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will grant PG&E a permit this month to cut down the tree before nesting season begins mid-January.

“The earth is in trouble, we’re always thinking about what we need instead of what mother earth needs,” said Monkey Gonzalez, an organizer of the prayer circle. “Why not place the power lines underground?”

In January 2022, the group hired an electrical contractor to examine the property to determine the cost of placing power lines underground. The contractor estimated it would cost about $150,000-$200,000. So, the group started a GoFundMe hoping to raise the necessary funds.

“PG&E doesn’t see that it’s worth the investment even though they’ve announced to do more undergrounding to prevent wildfires,” said Joseph Seidell, a tenant on the property. “It would be a win-win.”

Fish and Wildlife considers the tree an “emergency and safety hazard” to the eagles and to the community since the power lines are between tree branches, according to Heather Beeler, eagle permit coordinator at Fish and Wildlife.

“No one wants baby eagles to be endangered,” Beeler said. “If that tree falls on the line, it’s now a safety hazard for animals and people.”

After inspections, a PG&E arborist, who lives in Mendocino County, confirmed the “pine tree is dying and will fail, it’s just a matter of when,” Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E, said in an email Tuesday.

“We will not take chances with customer safety,” McFarland said.

Beeler said there’s an alternate nest less than a mile away for the eagles to use instead. Two other nesting sites also exist in the area.

Fish and Wildlife intends to issue a permit by mid-January and remove the nest before eggs are inside, which aren’t expected until late-February or March, Beeler said Wednesday. But Linda Marlin, owner of the property and a resident of Los Angeles, said she received an email Tuesday from a PG&E representative that indicated Tom Wheeler, an executive director and staff attorney for Environmental Protection Information Center, sent an email to Fish and Wildlife expressing opposition that may “affect the process.”

On Dec. 20, Fish and Wildlife hosted a Zoom meeting for concerned community members to weigh in on the issue, with a Dec. 27 deadline for public comment. In response, on Dec. 22, Wheeler sent an email to the federal agency that “scheduling a public comment deadline to fall squarely within the winter holiday season is dispiriting.”

“One can only assume that this was intentional to depress otherwise substantial and hostile comments,” Wheeler said in the email.

Though bald eagles are not listed under the Endangered Species Act, they’re protected by federal law. Under state forest practice rules, Jan. 15 each year is the start of a seven-month “critical period” when bald eagle nesting sites are protected from timber cutting.

“I hate it. I’m in between activists who I understand and care about and not wanting to be responsible for a fire,” Marlin said. “I’m in a tough position.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Related
mendofever.com

Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood

On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise

As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Winter weather info for Mendocino County and beyond: flooding, power outages, road closures, and essential resources

MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/23 — For more than six years here The Mendocino Voice, we’ve provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, road closures, and other emergency situations. Beyond updates on current conditions, we’ve published information on preparedness and prevention, compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of natural disasters, and the ensuing economic crisis and mental duress that can come with these emergencies.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Oak Tree Cracks in Half Blocking Hopland’s University Road

Hopland firefighters and Mendocino County Roads staff are hard at work this afternoon after a large oak tree fell and fell across Hopland’s University Road. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident began around 11:19 a.m. when an oak tree, described as four feet in diameter, fell and blocked the roadway.
HOPLAND, CA
kymkemp.com

More Wild Weather Coming: County of Mendocino Warns Russian River and Navarro River Will Flood

Additional significant winter weather events are projected to impact Mendocino County over the weekend and into next week. Significant additional rainfall is forecast across the County along with moderate to high winds. Recent rainfall events have left the soil very saturated, making it more likely that trees will fall. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages, avoid nonessential travel, and are urged to take necessary precautions immediately. It is highly advisable to have a supply of food, water, medications, fuel for generators, and other essential items on hand.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Time to prune roses in Sonoma County

Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Waves Continue to Batter the North Coast (Video)

Wild weather is once again battering the coastal areas from Mendocino County north at least to the Oregon border. During the last week, Shelter Cove Fire Department reported “dangerous surf conditions” along their coastline. They posted on their Instagram account, “Waves have already damaged 4 homes and can easily wash people and pets off the rocks. The BLM day use areas and beaches have [been] temporarily closed by SCFD until the dangerous conditions subside.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout

The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Santa Rosa, CA
