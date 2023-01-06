UPDATE: Danville Planning and Zoning Commission Recommends New Cannabis Dispensary Plan to City Council

Read full article on original website
Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day. Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink. But, […]
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Champaign dispensary makes changes after child marijuana edible hospitalizations soar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation’s consumption of recreational marijuana increases, health experts are calling for people to watch their little ones to prevent them from consuming edibles. Those marijuana-infused snacks are catching the eyes of a younger crowd and experts said they’re landing more of them in the hospital. “Obviously children, especially in […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois House passes bill to ban sale of assault weapons
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois House passed an assault weapons ban.This is being considered a major victory for the dozens of Chicago-area residents, including advocates and gun violence survivors across the state, who made it their mission to push this legislation forward.Just after midnight, the full House passed this assault weapons ban.Chicago-area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night. Lawmakers were still trying to push it...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
