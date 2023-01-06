ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Raptors' Fred VanVleet

In the NBA, winning a championship is the ultimate goal. Generally, doing so is also a sign that your team is set up for sustained success. On the other hand, that isn’t always the case. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers. They were the 2019-20 champions. Unfortunately, the shine has worn off. At 19-21, they don’t look like contenders in 2022-23.
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Cavs' Kevin Love

When you’re witnessing history, you should take a step back to appreciate it. NBA fans should take the same care. Technically, we’re always witnessing history. With that said, we’re not talking about watching the grass grow. We’re talking about special moments that will be remembered well into the future.
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
NBA Analysis Network

3 Star NBA Trade Ideas We'd Like To See Happen

They say that in basketball, one player can move the needle more than they can in any other sport. In the NBA, that may not be entirely true. That doesn’t mean role players don’t matter. Of course they do. Not even a hybrid of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could win a game of one on five.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

