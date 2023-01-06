The Fulton County special grand jury investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies violated Georgia law in their attempt to overturn 2020 election results has completed its work, according to new court filings. While the panel is not authorized to issue indictments, its final report can make recommendations, which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can then put before a regular grand jury. Her expansive investigation has examined, among other things, a fake elector scheme, reported harassment against poll workers, and phone calls made by Trump and his allies to officials like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and the Superior Court bench’s vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED,” Judge Robert McBurney wrote in a two-page court order Monday. The court will decide on Jan. 24 whether the special grand jury’s report will be made public.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO