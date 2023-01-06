Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Wintry mix for Sunday, sunshine returns Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have the chance for a light wintry mix across the area today. Sunshine returns tomorrow along with above normal temps for the first part of next week. TODAY: A weak system passes through the state today bringing a light wintry mix. Isolated rain or snow...
cbs4indy.com
Brief, light mixed precipitation ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Periodic and light mixed precipitation into Sunday for Indiana. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns this week
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. National Clean Off Your Desk Day: How to tidy up …. Are you a neat freak when it comes...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: House plant tips for winter
INDIANAPOLIS — The popularity of house plants seemed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest has not dwindled since. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden introduced Kari Arney from his Keystone Avenue store on 13Sunrise this week to share her expertise on indoor greenery. For an inexperienced...
kjas.com
Small grass fire burned dangerously close to a house
A small grass fire burned dangerously close to a house during the noon hour on Saturday, and firefighters said it originated from a controlled burn that was thought to be out days ago. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the call on Highway 63 West in the Curtis Community,...
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
cbs4indy.com
Downtown Indy barcade named ‘top spot for Dry January’
INDIANAPOLIS — For some, the preferred way to start the new year is by committing yourself to “Dry January.”. People recharge by ditching the champagne they just toasted with on New Year’s Eve, along with the beers from Sunday football games, the cocktails from date night, etc.
WTHR
Queen of Free: No-spend challenge
INDIANAPOLIS — When we think about budgeting, we look for things to cut to make the bottom line come out black instead of red each month. By cutting out a category and committing to not spend on that item or activity for a period of time, we gain a sense of control over our finances and budget.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
cityoflawrence.org
Public Meeting for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project
A public meeting is scheduled for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting to receive an update on the Pendleton Pike Progress intersection improvement project and speak with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for public meeting presentation beginning...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
WTHI
Scam Alert: Be aware of weight loss cons
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Just a week into the new year and the Better Business Bureau is ringing the alarm so you do not get scammed. The BBB says this is a popular time for various weight loss cons. If you are in the market for supplements and other weight...
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
IMPD searching for missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman. The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins. Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen. The department said she is known to walk away from her home.
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
