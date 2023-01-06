ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites located at 1656 Wells Rd. Deputies arrived and found a victim on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. Shortly after 3:30 this morning, our communications center received a call from Alvin Jones, who reported the stabbing from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites. Deputies first arrived at the gas station, where they located Mr. Jones and the knife, later identified as the weapon used. Deputies detained Mr. Jones for investigation as other deputies arrived at the Stay Suites. Deputies went to the second floor, where they found a victim lying in the hallway. Clay County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to the arrest of Alvin Jones, who now sits in the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO