Saint Augustine, FL

Clay County road and lane closure report January 7-13, 2023

Bonded Transportation Program- Road construction will be starting soon for the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program projects in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs, and Lake Asbury. Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins. Visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates here: Bonded Transportation Dashboard. Sign up for the project newsletters here: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLCLAYCO/subscriber/new.
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites located at 1656 Wells Rd. Deputies arrived and found a victim on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. Shortly after 3:30 this morning, our communications center received a call from Alvin Jones, who reported the stabbing from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites. Deputies first arrived at the gas station, where they located Mr. Jones and the knife, later identified as the weapon used. Deputies detained Mr. Jones for investigation as other deputies arrived at the Stay Suites. Deputies went to the second floor, where they found a victim lying in the hallway. Clay County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation that later led to the arrest of Alvin Jones, who now sits in the Clay County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree.
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds. JSO says the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his lower extremities.
