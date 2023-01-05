Read full article on original website
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
cw34.com
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Boater missing after vessel flips over on Lake Osborne
Rescue crews are searching for the driver of a speedboat that overturned Saturday morning on Lake Osborne, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
Port St. Lucie woman witnesses 2 random attacks in Jensen Beach
Calene Gabriel, 33, of Fort Pierce, faces aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked 2 people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman witnessed it.
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
