Buncombe County, NC

Mountain Xpress

From AVL Watchdog: Information about holiday water failures is trickling out, as Asheville officials meet in private

Asheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged. Last week, as the public clamored for detail on the holiday outage that left as many as 38,500 customers without water and likely cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenues, the city held private meetings with City Council members and did not make the staffers closest to the water outage, City Manager Debra Campbell and Water Department Director David Melton, available for interviews.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Local gas prices follow national increase, up 7-cents in the past week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents push back on large developments

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
tribpapers.com

Asheville Water Crisis: Lack of Leadership Where it’s Needed

Buncombe County – It’s said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The question is, what did the leadership of Asheville do while nearly 40,000 went without water over the holidays?. Of course, the notion that Nero fiddled is just that, a notion, as the fiddle was not invented...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

New partnership offers up Care Kits filled with essentials for those released from jail

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new, collaborative effort in Buncombe County is offering essential goods and items to those released from jail. “There’s nothing scarier than not knowing where you’re going to go, what you’re going to get and how you’re going to get it,” said Rev. Scott Rogers, executive director of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministries (ABCCM).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
rmef.org

Reward Offered for North Carolina Elk Calf Poaching

A $6,000 reward is available to help find the person(s) responsible for shooting an elk calf with an arrow on the Qualla Boundary near Cherokee, North Carolina. According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee Feather, the official media outlet of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a citizen reported someone shot the calf at Tsali Manor (55 Echota Church Road).
CHEROKEE, NC
Queen City News

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
SHELBY, NC
FOX Carolina

BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
LANDRUM, SC
fox2detroit.com

WXII 12

Is it you? Powerball winner hasn't claimed $1 million winnings

RALEIGH, N.C. — Check your ticket!. There's someone in North Carolina who matched all five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing which wins them $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at the I Market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville in Haywood County. The lucky winner has 180 days to...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

