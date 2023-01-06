Read full article on original website
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces a potential NCAA suspension after allegedly lying to investigators about a couple of hamburgers. The post Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas
"We seemingly miss more two-footers than any team in American history. They won't make shots. We had shots. It wasn't like we didn't have shots. We just didn't make them. But it's hard to make a shot from two feet, four feet, or eight feet if you're not looking at where you're shooting it. And as much as we've talked about it and as much as we've drilled about it, we still don't look at the rim. It's hard to get in if you can't get it over the rim."
John Calipari: Potential Longhorns Coach Replacement for Chris Beard?
The Texas Longhorns fired coach Chris Beard on Thursday and are set to begin a coaching search in the offseason.
Alabama football announcer reveals cancer diagnosis
Eli Gold, the well-known and respected play-by-play radio announcer for Alabama football games, has announced he has cancer. Gold missed the entire 2022 college football season as he dealt with a health concern, and now he's going public with the diagnosis. Gold said he is battling a "treatable ...
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship
Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
Alabama Receiver Christian Leary Commits to Georgia Tech
Sunday afternoon Alabama transfer receiver Christian Leary announced that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 2022 season was the second at Alabama for Leary. Leary was a four-star prospect at wide receiver coming out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He was ranked as the number 68 player in the country in the 247Sports composite and he had a .9672 rating. Leary originally signed with Alabama over Auburn and Arizona State.
A look at transfer portal running backs and receivers that could help Miami in 2023
With the NCAA Transfer Portal’s winter window set to close in a little more than a week, the Miami Hurricanes could use some help at the skill positions. Specifically running back and outside wide receiver. Henry Parrish is UM’s leading returning running back in 2023 after totaling 616 yards...
Florida Gators vs. Georgia: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Todd Golden and Mike White are set for their first head-to-head meeting as the former Gators head coach leads Georgia into Gainesville on Saturday.
If the Titans fire Todd Downing, there’s a perfect option to serve as the team’s next offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans have some decisions to make this offseason and one of those decisions is whether or not Todd Downing will return as the franchise’s offensive coordinator in 2023. Downing took over playcalling duties for the Titans in 2021 after serving as the team’s tight ends coach the...
