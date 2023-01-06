Read full article on original website
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Did Sean Payton screw the Broncos out of hiring him while addressing recent rumors? (Video)
Sean Payton addressed recent coaching rumors about him on FOX’s NFL pregame show, but did so in a very strategic way. The NFL coaching carosuel is already spinning, but the speed is about to pick up. One of the hottest names on the coaching market is former New Orleans...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said about his Packers future and potential retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t commit to a future with the franchise after losing to the Lions on Sunday night. The Packers No. 12 may have walked off the Lambeau Field grass for the final time as a player on Sunday night, as Green Bay fell to the Detroit Lions, thus ending any postseason aspirations.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
3 dark horse trade candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks before 2023 deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks following a rough stretch recently. Though the Bucks certainly are not in panic mode, the team could certainly make some tweaks to its roster to upgrade in certain aspects. When it comes to potential candidates, the two recurring names are Jae Crowder and Bojan Bogdanovic. Both have been linked to the Bucks recently, and it would not be surprising to see the team acquire one of the two. While either of those two would be good additions to the roster, the Bucks could have some other targets in mind that come out of nowhere. With that said, let us look at three potential dark horse trade targets.
Miami Hurricanes News: Football adds another transfer, WBB 2 big wins
It was mostly a good week for the Miami Hurricanes with football signees Mark Fletcher and Nathaniel Joseph scoring touchdowns at the All-American Game and Central Florida transfer center Matt Lee committing plus the women’s basketball team defeated a pair of ranked opponents. The 12th-ranked men’s basketball team was...
