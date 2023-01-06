ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

3 dark horse trade candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks before 2023 deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks following a rough stretch recently. Though the Bucks certainly are not in panic mode, the team could certainly make some tweaks to its roster to upgrade in certain aspects. When it comes to potential candidates, the two recurring names are Jae Crowder and Bojan Bogdanovic. Both have been linked to the Bucks recently, and it would not be surprising to see the team acquire one of the two. While either of those two would be good additions to the roster, the Bucks could have some other targets in mind that come out of nowhere. With that said, let us look at three potential dark horse trade targets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

