Moscow, ID

Retired NYPD inspector explains the University of Idaho murders affidavit

By Mark Reardon, The Mark Reardon Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeYSG_0k56W8CR00

Retired NYPD inspector and founder of OpsDesk.org and Fox News Contributor Paul Mauro joins Mark Reardon to share the latest on the affidavit in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

“First of all right, the affidavit says that her bedroom is on the first floor and that has been reported all along here yet. For some reason, she was asleep on the second floor. According to the affidavit, at one point she hears some noise, she comes out of her bedroom, she opens the door, and she sees a male who fits the description of the accused about six ft with bushy eyebrows fit, but not muscular with a mask on walking towards her down the hallway, comes past her apparently and goes out the back door. You'd have to believe he's covered in blood at that point, maybe carrying a knife, I don't know. That's not in the affidavit,” shared Mauro.

He continued, “she's described as being frozen in shock, which is quite understandable. But I think what you're alluding to and that is less understandable is that a phone call to the police, a 911 call isn't made for another almost eight hours.”
Comments / 5

Charity Goodson
3d ago

before the guy this roommate seen coming down the hall she stated she heard noises of the girl playing with her dog and crying from the other, than she said she hears them share words. she even makes out what they are saying ...how there is someone in the house .... and she has a cell phone....isn't that the first thing u grab. To have help on the way

Reply
3
Happy Life
3d ago

I don't believe the roommate at all. Why did she wait 8 hours to call police.

Reply
5
 

