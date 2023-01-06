Retired NYPD inspector explains the University of Idaho murders affidavit

Retired NYPD inspector and founder of OpsDesk.org and Fox News Contributor Paul Mauro joins Mark Reardon to share the latest on the affidavit in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

“First of all right, the affidavit says that her bedroom is on the first floor and that has been reported all along here yet. For some reason, she was asleep on the second floor. According to the affidavit, at one point she hears some noise, she comes out of her bedroom, she opens the door, and she sees a male who fits the description of the accused about six ft with bushy eyebrows fit, but not muscular with a mask on walking towards her down the hallway, comes past her apparently and goes out the back door. You'd have to believe he's covered in blood at that point, maybe carrying a knife, I don't know. That's not in the affidavit,” shared Mauro.

He continued, “she's described as being frozen in shock, which is quite understandable. But I think what you're alluding to and that is less understandable is that a phone call to the police, a 911 call isn't made for another almost eight hours.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk