ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as president

President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy