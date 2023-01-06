ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, TN

Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say

By Sarah Best, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16D3pZ_0k56VBna00

Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive.

The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at 8:23 a.m., they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in the upstairs bedroom of the home, both deceased from gunshot wounds, in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased.

"It appears that the male victim died of gunshot wounds and the female died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Sellers said in a press release.

Sellers said the investigation is ongoing and additional details have yet to emerge.

“We’re certain that we know what happened, but there’s still some loose ends that we have to tie up and confirm,” Sellers said.

Autopsies on the bodies are under way to determine the "exact cause of death," he said. However, it is believed that “it all happened this morning,” according to Sellers.

The motive is currently unknown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
MILAN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Two Murray men facing drug, gun charges following traffic stop

Two Murray men were arrested on several charges following a traffic stop Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle Saturday night driven by 51-year-old Anthony Clinton and occupied by his passenger 49-year-old Dary]l Eldridge. During a search of the vehicle the deputy allegedly found a handgun in the vehicle and both Clinton and Eldridge are convicted felons.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Vehicle crashes into Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
SAVANNAH, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
readtheleader.com

Probation check results in two arrests

Deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probation check on a residence in the Eagles Nest Lane community on Jan. 5, 2023 which resulted in the arrest of two individuals. As a result of the check, almost 80 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, resale bags...
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Man wanted for first-degree murder captured in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Ripley on murder charges has been captured. According to US Marshals, 20-year-old Christopher Dye, of Ripley, was wanted out of Lauderdale County for first-degree murder. Dye is accused of shooting two people in Ripley on December 29, leaving one dead and...
RIPLEY, TN
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old

JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
radionwtn.com

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen

Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
COVINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City man found with cocaine in Martin

A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
MARTIN, TN
actionnews5.com

Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint

Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
TRENTON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
DYER, TN
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy