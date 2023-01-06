ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department.

On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 block of E. Douglas Avenue where they seized one handgun that was modified to be a machine gun that was reported stolen from Tulare, one privately manufactured firearm handgun frame, three large capacity magazines, one standard capacity magazine, numerous firearm parts and approximately four hundred rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, authorities say they confiscated approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, scales, and packaging material as well as cash supporting the sales of illegal narcotics.

According to Visalia police 49-year-old Alejandro Coronado Jr. and 43-year-old Christopher Espinoza were taken into custody on suspicion of charges related to stolen firearm possession, possession of drugs for sale, child endangerment, and parole violation.

Both individuals were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Comments / 4

14AAE
3d ago

How long will law enforcement be able to keep them in jail to go to trial?? I feel bad for all our good men and women on the police force to work so hard and risk their lives then these creeps get kept out.

3
