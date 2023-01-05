ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

otakuusamagazine.com

Sumire Uesaka Goes Love Crazy in Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Music Video

The second season of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime, subtitled 2nd Attack, is premiering on January 7 in Japan and on Crunchyroll, so it’s time to take a look at the new theme song’s music video. Following up on the first season’s opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” voice actor/singer Sumire Uesaka is back to open the series again, this time with “LOVE CRAZY.”
NME

Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”

On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
The Independent

‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom

In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
CBS News

Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music

Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Celine Dion Fans Protested Outside Rolling Stone's Offices After She Was Excluded From The "Greatest Singers Of All Time" List

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's office in New York on Friday after the publication excluded her from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Rolling Stone's list, which sparked outrage online after it was published on New Year's Day, included singers Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé, but excluded artists such as Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Moose 95.1 FM

Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Hypebae

Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"

Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...

