Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
‘That ’90s Show’ Theme Song Was Directly Influenced by ‘That ’70s Show’s
Details about the band responsible for the 'That '70s Show' theme song, how Cheap Trick made it a hit, and how it inspired the theme for the reboot.
Sumire Uesaka Goes Love Crazy in Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Music Video
The second season of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime, subtitled 2nd Attack, is premiering on January 7 in Japan and on Crunchyroll, so it’s time to take a look at the new theme song’s music video. Following up on the first season’s opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” voice actor/singer Sumire Uesaka is back to open the series again, this time with “LOVE CRAZY.”
Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”
On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton Are About To Play An Onscreen Couple For The THIRD Time
Third time’s a charm for Teri Hatcher and James Denton! The duo has been showcasing their onscreen chemistry since they first appeared as Susan and Mike on Desperate Housewives in 2004. Now, they’ll be playing a TV couple on Fantasy Island, but it won’t be the first time they’ve reunited.
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Have Time to Date Men Who “Don’t Know How to Handle” Powerful Women
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a man to tell her she’s successful. She just wants a partner who packs some emotional intelligence. But according to her dating experience, that can be too big of an ask for some men. On Tuesday’s episode of the High Low with EmRata podcast,...
‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom
In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
Celine Dion Fans Protested Outside Rolling Stone's Offices After She Was Excluded From The "Greatest Singers Of All Time" List
A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's office in New York on Friday after the publication excluded her from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Rolling Stone's list, which sparked outrage online after it was published on New Year's Day, included singers Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé, but excluded artists such as Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Ginger Zee hits back at continued trolling after viewer ‘spots sign she doesn’t care anymore’
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has hit back at viewers over misogynistic statements about her hair. It all started on Tuesday after an airing of GMA, when one fan took to Twitter to voice an opinion on Ginger's appearance. "Mrs Zee it’s time to do something with your hair,"...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Which Beatles Album Showed Him His Future
Like many, Bruce Springsteen is a fan of The Beatles, and he says the band gave him the hope to pursue a career in music when he was young
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
