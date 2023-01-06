ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
WRGB

Conversations continue on footing climate change costs

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York Post

NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022

COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
westsidenewsny.com

NYSDOL working to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning

As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. The variant, which spreads more quickly than other currently circulating strains of the virus, is already making up more than 50 percent of cases in the state, making it the predominant strain, according to the New York Department of Health.
wellsvillesun.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)

Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!

