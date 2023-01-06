Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York
As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels. The Study. Sometimes finding work...
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
WRGB
Advocates sue Iowa over failure to provide mental health care to eligible children
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KGAN) — Disability Rights Iowa, Children's Rights, National Health Law Program, and Ropes & Gray, LLP have filled a lawsuit against the state claiming that Iowa is denying Medicaid-eligible children their legal right to mental health care. The filing comes as the need for mental health...
Get in touch and apply: $540 for you for medicine and food lost in the power outage
It won't be wrong to say that New Yorkers face so many problems. On one hand, there is a shortage of food, and on the other hand, people lose their jobs. We appreciate what Kathy Hochul is doing in this regard. Some of her recent announcements and programs aim to provide maximum benefits to the residents.
NY nursing homes are in financial crisis. Our seniors deserve better (Guest Opinion)
Janet Dauley Altwarg, director of the Long Term Care Executive Council of Central New York (LTCEC of CNY), and Jack Pease, chair of the LTCEC and administrator at Loretto, write on behalf of the council’s members listed at the end of this commentary. Nursing homes across New York state...
WRGB
Conversations continue on footing climate change costs
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022
COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOL working to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update January 6
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
boropark24.com
Community Leaders Meet with State Health Officials Regarding Lingering Covid Restrictions at Hospitals
Many will be surprised to learn that many hospitals continue to enforce restrictions on family visitation introduced during the Covid era. This is despite a letter issued by Governor Kathy Hochul one year ago that these restrictions were to be phased out. “A patient has the legal right to have...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning
As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. The variant, which spreads more quickly than other currently circulating strains of the virus, is already making up more than 50 percent of cases in the state, making it the predominant strain, according to the New York Department of Health.
wellsvillesun.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)
Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Comments / 2