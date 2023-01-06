ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC Connecticut

Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters

On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
NBC Connecticut

Subway Train Collision in Mexico City Kills 1, Injures 57

Two subway trains collided between two stations Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 57, authorities said. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the crash between the Potrero and La Raza stations.

