Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury

The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who made contact with Hamlin’s chest during the collision. Though it was a routine football play (and the injury’s cause hasn’t been determined), it hasn’t been an easy few days for Higgins just by being at the center of the play.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wanted to make a point on Thursday that Higgins was absolutely not at fault for what happened to Hamlin. He didn’t want to end his press conference before he had a chance to speak about Higgins specifically.

Allen said:

“I do want to say one more thing. I haven’t reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter, and people should not be attacking him whatsoever. And I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that. Hopefully he found some relief today because, again, that’s a football play. And I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could have done in that situation. So, I just wanted to say that too.”

As Allen mentioned, Hamlin’s family reached out to Higgins this week. During the Bengals’ media availability, Higgins said that he really appreciated hearing from Hamlin’s family.

Fans also thought that the message from Allen was a great gesture.

