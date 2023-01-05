ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfQnJ_0k56TWA100

The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who made contact with Hamlin’s chest during the collision. Though it was a routine football play (and the injury’s cause hasn’t been determined), it hasn’t been an easy few days for Higgins just by being at the center of the play.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wanted to make a point on Thursday that Higgins was absolutely not at fault for what happened to Hamlin. He didn’t want to end his press conference before he had a chance to speak about Higgins specifically.

Allen said:

“I do want to say one more thing. I haven’t reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter, and people should not be attacking him whatsoever. And I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that. Hopefully he found some relief today because, again, that’s a football play. And I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could have done in that situation. So, I just wanted to say that too.”

As Allen mentioned, Hamlin’s family reached out to Higgins this week. During the Bengals’ media availability, Higgins said that he really appreciated hearing from Hamlin’s family.

Fans also thought that the message from Allen was a great gesture.

This was how Twitter reacted

Comments / 16

Curtis Pearce
3d ago

i cant even belive people were saying that bad stuff about tee. glad #3 is getting better. hope to see u on the field again sooner than later. keep getting better

Reply
22
Dave Owen
3d ago

Yeah he knows how rough the game can be anybody could have an injury any given time you never know when it's gonna happen if you've never played keep your mouth shut people but the players play who no haunt how it is and our prayers are with the Buffalo Bills on their player

Reply
10
Denise Carlock-Venable
2d ago

Tee Higgins you was just playing the game it’s called Football 🏈 . Don’t hold the situation over your head . Ppl will always carry judgment . God Bless You Tee 🙏🏽

Reply
7
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
PennLive.com

Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy