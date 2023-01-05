Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

The Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets will face off at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

The Capitals, who are currently sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division, will be looking to bounce back after a tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, will also be looking to bounce back after a 4-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

When: Thursday, January 5

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Washington Capitals (-210) at Columbus Blue Jackets (+180)

O/U: 6.5

