The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Lucifer's Freedom On Netflix Was Perfect For The Devilish Show
Viewers were first introduced to "Lucifer" on January 25th, 2016. Based on the character from "The Sandman" comics by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg, the series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who decides that he no longer wants to rule Hell and would rather live in Los Angeles with his bodyguard Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and run his nightclub, Lux.
The Office: Superfan Episodes Show That Toby Tried To Tell Pam About His Crush In Season 3
When it was on Netflix, "The Office" created a whole new subsection of super fans obsessed with the sitcom. Despite ending years ago, people went back to enjoy the exploits of their favorite paper distribution company or discover the jokes for the first time. Then, the series moved to Peacock, so fans will need a subscription to that streamer if they want to revisit Dunder Mifflin over and over again.
Why Edgar Allan Poe From Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Looks So Familiar
After a run in theaters over Christmas, the Netflix historical thriller "The Pale Blue Eye" has launched on the streamer. The film is adapted from the 2003 mystery novel of the same name written by Louis Baynard and follows Detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1830. While he is on the heels of the murderer, he receives help from a young military cadet, Edgar Allan Poe. Along with Bale, the film stars Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Harry Lawtey, and Simon McBurney.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Where Was Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Actually Filmed?
Scott Cooper's "The Pale Blue Eye," like many of his movies, comes drenched in a sense of dread. In terms of cinematography, it's one of his darkest and most dreary cinematic projects to date — with countless gloomy shots and gothic themes that should have Edgar Allan Poe clapping in his grave. But are the locations and places we see in the Christian Bale-led mystery film actually real?
Law & Order: SVU Fans Think Stabler's Absence In The 2023 Premiere Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, Episode 10 ("Jumped In") How long are they really going to keep this Bensler thing over our heads? The 2023 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" saw our beloved Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brutally attacked by members of the BX9 gang in front of her young son. She insists on staying home with Noah (Ryan Buggle), but protocol mandates she must get checked out at the hospital.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
Daryl Dixon Questions We Need Answers To In His Walking Dead Spinoff
The comic book and TV show versions of "The Walking Dead” diverge significantly from one another, but perhaps one of the most glaring differences is the inclusion of Daryl Dixon in the show, a character who isn't in the comics. Fortunately, our crossbow-wielding hero gets enough screen time that it's hard to feel as though he's underrepresented in the franchise, even without any comic appearances to his name. That's about to increase with "Daryl Dixon," a France-set spinoff series that promises to follow him on a solo adventure into the still mostly unexplored wider world of the zombie apocalypse.
Ana De Armas Teases An Action-Packed Scene With John Wick In Ballerina Spin-Off
To close out the 2010s and begin the 2020s, Ana de Armas has taken part in some high-profile Hollywood productions. She featured in the "Blade Runner" sequel from 2017, "Blade Runner 2049," took a prominent spot in the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out," and even got to play iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in 2022 via the divisive biopic "Blonde." Suffice to say, she's doing incredibly well for herself, and she's far from finished. Of the handful of upcoming projects on her plate is an entry in the rapidly expanding "John Wick" action franchise.
Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor
Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.
How Moving Criminal Minds: Evolution To Paramount+ Changed The Show For The Better
One of the biggest modern hits for CBS was the procedural series "Criminal Minds." The series, which followed the Behavioral Analysis Unit, or BAU, of the FBI as they tracked down serial killers across America, ran for a total of 15 seasons before it took a bow in 2020. The...
Terminator Star Earl Boen Lent His Voice To Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Cartoons
One of the most memorable things about the "Terminator" franchise is its many great antagonists. Perhaps no other film in the series has as many great villains as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," though. From Robert Patrick's sinister and indestructible T-1000 to Ken Gibbell's abusive orderly, Douglas, there was no shortage of characters to root against in James Cameron's sequel.
Naruto Voice Actor Maile Flanagan Tried To Make Naruto's Character More Stern In Boruto
Maile Flanagan has portrayed Naruto in the English dubbed versions of all the series, films, and video games of the "Naruto" franchise ever since the very first series began. With nearly 20 years of the character under her belt, Flanagan has seen Naruto at many different stages in his life. Starting as a 12-year-old boy in the original "Naruto," Flanagan has gotten to portray Naruto as a young boy, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a family of his own.
Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
