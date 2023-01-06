First, you need a District Attorney willing to Prosecute otherwise, it means NOTHING. The Criminal Element will figure out New Methods of Theft.
If you assume that every customer is a thief, your customers may make the same assumption about you, and shop elsewhere. A few months ago, I went to my local Fred Meyer to buy a padlock. The things were not only locked in a display case, but after I made my selection, I wasn't even permitted to take it to the cashier. I had to suffer some immigrant - who could barely speak English herself - carrying it to the cashier for me, because apparently a senior citizen wearing a BSA hat us not to be trusted. THAT was the last purchase that I made, or will ever make, from this chain.
The area I work in is flooded with homeless camps because of the Bottle Drop nearby. This also has increased thief in the surrounding businesses to the point of some of them are closed and others have had to hire extra security. Until we get tough on this crime it will continue.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Comments / 37