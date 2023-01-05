ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pokemon GO event adds Mega Salamence and more

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
Twinkling Fantasy, the next Pokemon GO event, is coming up fast and Niantic promises a chance to catch Mega Salamence, along with some rare Fairy and Dragon-type Pokemon as well. Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy starts Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 a.m. local time and runs until Jan. 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. local time.

During the mobile game‘s new event, you have a chance of finding Mega Salamence, a Dragon-Flying hybrid, in Mega Raids, and if you’re especially lucky, it might even be Shiny. Zekrom will also show up in 5-star Raids, with Druddigon in 3-star Raids. Zekrom will stick around in 5-star Raids until Jan. 18, 2023.

This main attraction accompanies the usual event perks, such as increased XP bonuses and more candy if you time your throws well.

On the catching side, you have an increased chance of finding certain Fairy types, including Clefairy, Marill, and Dedenne, and select Dragon types, such as Dratini and Deino. Some of these may also be Shiny, and there’s an even rarer chance of encountering Shiny Noibat or regular Goomy.

The event comes with a new set of field research tasks, as always, and when you take a picture during the event, you might have a surprise encounter with a random Dragon or Fairy type.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

