Minturn budget, strategic plan reflect a new priority: advance town’s legal positions
The town of Minturn, in 2022, found itself involved in more than one legal disagreement regarding development efforts in town. This turn of events is reflected in the town’s new budget, as well as the 2023-25 strategic plan. On Wednesday, the town passed a strategic plan, which will work...
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
Eagle County Commissioners likely to change the current fire restriction ordinance
Eagle County is set to make some changes to its fire restriction ordinance, but the changes are relatively small. The Eagle County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance making those changes. That first ordinance, adopted in 2019, includes provisions for moving the county to Stage 1 fire restrictions whenever the National Weather Service posts a red flag fire weather warning. If the county is already under fire restrictions, the ordinance automatically moves the county to the next restriction level. Those restrictions apply to areas within unincorporated Eagle County.
Vail Town Council upholds approval of Evergreen Lodge redevelopment plans
The Vail Town Council at its Tuesday meeting upheld the approval made by the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission on the redevelopment of the Evergreen Lodge. The Town Council heard an appeal from the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium Owners Association, which cited 12 specific concerns with the project as proposed and approved by the commission on Nov. 14.
Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10
The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022. A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Minturn Saloon reopening process will likely include a historic designation
By now it’s no surprise to learn that the Minturn Saloon’s new owners have encountered some issues in attempting to reopen the beloved establishment. The Saloon closed during the spring of 2022 for what was only expected to be a few months, but turned into more time as additional problems were discovered with the building, namely the roof.
Eagle County creating more options to transport those in need of behavioral health treatment
Local behavioral health care has changed a lot in the past few years. Another change may be coming in the next year. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently approved a set of regulations and licensing requirements for the secure transportation of behavioral health patients. The system took effect Sunday, Jan. 1, and will take some time to create.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
VMS speaker series welcomes former director of international admissions
IF YOU GO... What: Becky Munsterer Sabky as part of the Vail Mountain School Speaker Series When: Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Where: Peter Abuisi Theater, VMS More info: Click here to RSVP. Vail Mountain School is hosting Becky Munsterer Sabky as part of the Vail Mountain School Speaker Series...
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Wondering what 2023 might bring? Erik Peterson joins Vail Symposium to give some answers
When: Wednesday, Jan.11, 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. The past few years have been a bit volatile with a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, inflation in the U.S. and more. However, as daunting as present-day challenges are, we also need to think about what’s next in 2023. Prognosticator extraordinaire Erik Peterson will do exactly that in a no-holds-barred presentation with Vail Symposium on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.
Vail, Eagle County businesses report a strong Christmas and New Year’s holiday season
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are always busy in Eagle County. This season was no exception, even with some travel complications. Josephine DeLucinge is the gallery director at the C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. DeLucinge noted that even with flight cancellations and occasional closures on Interstate 70,...
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
Anshutz: In this season of giving, we are better together
You might be asking yourself: What do a camp for children with serious illnesses and Eagle County’s local scalable food security system have in common?. This holiday season, these two very different, but important nonprofits, are teaming up to not only ensure local families have the food they need while also teaching the next generation about the power of philanthropy and collaboration.
Vail’s early snowpack is the best it’s been in more than a decade
It’s been more than a decade since the early snowpack numbers in Vail and Eagle County told a positive story. This year’s snowpack so far, along with continued cool weather, is laying down a solid base for the spring runoff season. By the numbers. Here’s a look at...
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action
Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
