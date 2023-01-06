ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Eagle County Commissioners likely to change the current fire restriction ordinance

Eagle County is set to make some changes to its fire restriction ordinance, but the changes are relatively small. The Eagle County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance making those changes. That first ordinance, adopted in 2019, includes provisions for moving the county to Stage 1 fire restrictions whenever the National Weather Service posts a red flag fire weather warning. If the county is already under fire restrictions, the ordinance automatically moves the county to the next restriction level. Those restrictions apply to areas within unincorporated Eagle County.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Town Council upholds approval of Evergreen Lodge redevelopment plans

The Vail Town Council at its Tuesday meeting upheld the approval made by the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission on the redevelopment of the Evergreen Lodge. The Town Council heard an appeal from the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium Owners Association, which cited 12 specific concerns with the project as proposed and approved by the commission on Nov. 14.
VAIL, CO
Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10

The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022. A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan...
VAIL, CO
Eagle County creating more options to transport those in need of behavioral health treatment

Local behavioral health care has changed a lot in the past few years. Another change may be coming in the next year. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently approved a set of regulations and licensing requirements for the secure transportation of behavioral health patients. The system took effect Sunday, Jan. 1, and will take some time to create.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes

Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
VAIL, CO
Wondering what 2023 might bring? Erik Peterson joins Vail Symposium to give some answers

When: Wednesday, Jan.11, 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. The past few years have been a bit volatile with a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, inflation in the U.S. and more. However, as daunting as present-day challenges are, we also need to think about what’s next in 2023. Prognosticator extraordinaire Erik Peterson will do exactly that in a no-holds-barred presentation with Vail Symposium on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.
VAIL, CO
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
VAIL, CO
Anshutz: In this season of giving, we are better together

You might be asking yourself: What do a camp for children with serious illnesses and Eagle County’s local scalable food security system have in common?. This holiday season, these two very different, but important nonprofits, are teaming up to not only ensure local families have the food they need while also teaching the next generation about the power of philanthropy and collaboration.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Salomone: Say hello to hard water

Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
VAIL, CO
Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action

Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
EAGLE, CO
