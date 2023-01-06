Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
‘Everybody needs a chance’: Nolanville veteran family celebrates their new home built by Habitat for Humanity
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - After years of struggling to make ends meet, marine corps veteran George Spruell and his family opened the door to their newly built home for the first time Saturday morning, courtesy of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. “With him being a veteran, he served...
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
KWTX
10 Things To Do: January 7-8
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Click on the following links 10 things to do in central Texas!. “Chipping of the Green” free Christmas tree recycling is happening Saturday from 10 am – noon in Heritage Square in downtown Waco. Harlem Renaissance Family Day: 10 am Saturday at the Temple...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WacoTrib.com
Assessment coming soon for outdoor pool at East Waco community center
The city’s plan to turn the former Doris Miller YMCA into a new community center is coming along, and the prospects for the facility’s outdoor pool will get a fresh assessment soon. The former Y’s indoor pool is functional, though the building that houses it has a leaky...
fox44news.com
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show returning to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for the Waco community to get a peek at the latest farm and ranch equipment and technology!. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show this Tuesday and Wednesday. The event will take place at the Extraco Events Center’s BASE Facility – located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox44news.com
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
KWTX
The atmosphere in Central Texas is participating in Dry January...
I don’t know what to tell y’all anymore. We’re just about a third of the way through January and we’ve yet to record more than a trace of rain at the Waco Regional Airport. It’s not abnormal for us to see a stretch of dry weather in January, but we only have rain chances in the forecast three times over the next ten days and all of those rain chances are 20% or less. Not only are we left searching for rainfall, but we’re also left searching for January weather too. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. We’ll get closer to average later this week, but we’ll also have high temperatures over 20° warmer than normal to deal with too. Temperatures today are starting out in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine return during the midday and afternoon hours and that’ll allow highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy south winds gusting near 20 MPH Tuesday and then gusting near 30 MPH Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas in and we’re forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 0s Tuesday and Wednesday.
fox44news.com
Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
Temple PD is hosting a Kiddo Card Event to give out free IDs
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is hosting a Kiddo Card Event at Black Rifle Coffee Company on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police will be creating and handing out IDs for kids aged 2 to 15 with important information on who they are.
KWTX
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
fox44news.com
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
News Channel 25
Crime up in Killeen
Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
