Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
WAPT
Large building catches fire in downtown Jackson area
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire sparked at a building in the downtown Jackson area Sunday night. At least five fire trucks were at the scene on Farish and Lamar streets. Officials said they were called to the fire just after 6 p.m. The building appeared to be abandoned...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
WAPT
Water levels improving at JPS schools districtwide
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Public School District is pleased to report and increase in water pressure at all of their schools. According to JPS public engagement executive director, Sherwin Johnson, pressure is expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Johnson said the district will monitor the water...
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
Jackson resident plans ahead for future water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two weeks, some of Jackson residents are seeing relief when it comes to their water pressure. The city’s water system lost pressure during Christmas weekend due to the freezing temperatures. The system was later placed on a boil water notice. Even though that some residents were able to get water […]
WLBT
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Killed In Wreck On I-55 South Frontage Road In Jackson
According to a report from WLBT, two people were killed in a wreck in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. The 4-vehicle crash happened on I-55 South Frontage Road. The drivers of two of the cars were killed in the crash. They have been identified as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson of Clinton and...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old Jackson man. John Areghan is described as a Black man around six feet tall, with black hair and black eyes. On Friday, January 6, Areghan was last seen at 10:00 a.m. in the...
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
wjsu.org
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System
Help is officially on the way to bring a permanent end to Jackson’s water crisis. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday, the city has secured 800 million dollars in federal funding and grants to repair and upgrade Jackson’s failing water system. The Mayor says the city needs around two billion dollars to get the Capital City’s water system to the needed level. He says although there is more funding needed; and the work will take years, Jackson is closer than ever to having its water infrastructure needs met.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Nice weather to start our Saturday, then increased cloud cover followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier by Monday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!. Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s.
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
