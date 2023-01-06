ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Former Louisiana deputy gets 100-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A former Louisiana deputy accepted a 100-year prison sentence in a plea deal for a slew of horrific child sex crimes — including ejaculating on cupcakes that his wife fed to her junior high school students.

Dennis Perkins, formerly with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child under the 13, video voyeurism, and two counts of child pornography.

He was also charged with one count of mingling harmful substances after his wife, a teacher, put his semen into cupcakes that she gave to students at Livingston’s Westside Junior High School.

By pleading guilty, Perkins avoided a lengthy trial that would have forced young victims to testify and relive the traumatizing crimes, local newspaper The Advocate reported .

He and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, were indicted on 150 sex crime-related charges following their arrest in 2019.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in February 2022. As part of her plea deal, 68 of the 72 charges against her were dropped and she agreed to testify against Dennis had his trial moved forward.

She was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y29dv_0k56SkJq00
Dennis Perkins was sentenced to 100 years in prison with no chance of parole on Tuesday.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

She filed for divorce from her husband following their arrests and alleged that he had manipulated her into committing the crimes. She resigned from Westside Junior High School the day after her arrest.

According to The Advocate, Dennis Perkins’ trial was scheduled to start on Monday, where he would face 78 charges.

His trial was delayed last year after the state dumped as many as 800,000 digital files it obtained and his lawyer requested additional time to review them, the paper reported.

Perkins, 47, will spend the rest of his life in prison, per his plea deal.

“He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction, but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry, whose office prosecuted the case, told The Advocate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wss2O_0k56SkJq00
Cynthia Perkins filed for divorce for her husband after they were arrested for their crimes.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Perkins apologized to his victims and to the community he used to serve in court.

“I would like to say I’m sorry. … I spent more than three years living in a box. It’s not about me. I just want to make the statement: Jesus Christ has forgiven me. I’m grateful for that. I hope and pray that anybody that this has affected would also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ,” he said.

Prior to Perkins speaking, one woman provided a victim statement to the court. condemning Perkins’ “sick, deplorable actions.”

“You will no longer have control over your victims anymore,” she said, according to The Advocate. “I’m so thankful I don’t have to sit in this courtroom with you or your attorney again. Have a nice life in prison.”

Perkins, who had been with the Sheriff’s office since 2002, had been the  commander of the agency’s SWAT unit, the newspaper reported.

Perkins and his wife were busted in 2019 after authorities received a tip at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators later uncovered a photo of them nude with a minor, police said.

A lawsuit filed against Dennis Perkins and the Livingston Parish School System claims that Cynthia Perkins filmed her husband supplying semen for the cupcakes that were later fed to children at Westside Junior High School.

Count 15 in the original indictment against the couple alleges the semen was mixed into both the desserts and energy drinks before it was served to victims.

