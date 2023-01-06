Gearing up for a big Packers finale

I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

It's a reasonably pleasant weather picture for Friday, with a high near 32, partly sunny skies and light winds, though temperatures may dip to 21 overnight. Temperatures will tick upward through the weekend, with a high of 37 on Sunday.

It's win and in for the Green Bay Packers

A few weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers were dead in the water. But then, they beat the Bears (which, looking back, would have been a catastrophic loss). After a week off, they got the Rams. Then they upset the Dolphins and the Vikings. And now, look at this, they're a win away from the playoffs.

Don't get too excited yet, though. The Lions are for real, and also playing for a playoff spot (though it's possible they will already know by kickoff that they've been eliminated). Tickets are going fast for the Sunday Night Football tilt.

It calls to mind a couple crazy seasons in recent memory. The 2013 team had no business reaching the playoffs and somehow pulled it off despite a significant Aaron Rodgers injury, capping it with a Sunday night performance against the Chicago Bears that featured a late touchdown to Randall Cobb. The 2016 team started 4-6 but then "ran the table" to eight straight victories, all the way to the NFC championship game. This team probably stacks up with those squads, though neither were shoo-ins to do much in the postseason.

Are you ready for this? We've got full coverage on PackersNews.com, and you can check out what oddsmakers are saying here, plus who the Packers might face in the playoffs if they do prevail over Detroit.

Staring out the window in class could be more than daydreaming

You know, my children claim to love school recess but also melt into tantrums when they're told to go outside for even 25 minutes. They love being outside but hate being told to go outside. I can't decide if a school that spends so much time outdoors would be a good thing or a bad thing in their mind. They'd probably claim they don't like it, just like they claimed not to like it when I locked them outside over the holidays.*

But check this out from Alec Johnson, because this place sounds really cool.

Eagleville Elementary Charter School is an environmental charter school, founded in 1849 as a traditional elementary school, serving students in first through fifth grades. The current building housing the school was built in 1931.

But since the 2004-05 school year, the school is a tuition-free, public 5K through sixth-grade independent charter school that also includes a foreign language, Spanish, in its curriculum, according to the Mukwonago Area School District. The school primarily focuses on environmental education and using the outdoors.

Students use nearby Jericho Creek to explore ecosystems and identify creatures. Older students check the health of the creek by looking at oxygen levels and seeing how the ecosystems living in it are doing. STEM projects such as learning how to build bridges have also been done at the creek to advance engineering and science concepts.

An outdoor classroom is being constructed in the school's forest. For now, students use the forest to identify plants and trees, including invasive species. The school also has a composting area that students use at lunch and snack time to learn about composting and what it does for the environment.

"I think just the skills they learn in learning about the environment and in being in the environment helps our students be more creative, it helps them take leadership roles, it helps them be problem solvers, and I think it also helps them to work together," said principal Colleen Hoyne. "They have to collaborate, kindergarten through sixth grade, to solve problems related to the environment or to learn about different pieces of environmental education. I think that that's pretty special."

* I didn't really lock them out. Probably.

Feeling dine in 2023

It's not an ideal time for the restaurant industry, and we've chronicled a lot of the popular spots closing their doors over the last few years.

But there are also some new places set to open in 2023, and we have a rundown of those, as well.

An empanada bar based out of a popular food truck moving into an old Riverwest filling station? An alcohol-free fruit and potato bar? A historic spot reopening in Lake Country? A new hotspot in the Deer District? A Brazilian café on Brady Street? A new Steny's? It's all happening this year, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's that new spot on North Avenue in Wauwatosa, a new Bartolotta restaurant, a new Japanese steakhouse downtown ... I AM HUNGRY.

Don't miss these

Two very Wisconsin stories, albeit dubious ones

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with theft after breaking into the team clubhouse at American Family Field (home of the Milwaukee Brewers) during a September doubleheader, making off with items such as personal electronics, a shaving kit, a passport and keys to the Arizona training facility.

The man admitted to drinking "at least 10 beers" before pulling the heist, some of which was caught on video. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Then, you have this story from Portage, where a dairy plant meltdown sent a rush of melted butter into the Portage Canal.

