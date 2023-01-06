ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baptist's new Arlington emergency department opens next week

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Next week, a new Baptist facility will open that the hospital system considers to be a blueprint for the future of healthcare, Corinne Kennedy reports in this story.

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation’s freestanding emergency department in Arlington will open to patients Monday. In February, an adjoined primary care practice and urgent care will open, and later this spring, an orthopedic practice will open next door.

Brad Parsons, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said the center was “the model of healthcare as we look towards the future.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it would cut funding to Peppertree Apartments, a Whitehaven complex twice declared a public nuisance by local prosecutors, Lucas Finton reports here.

HUD cited "the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing" as its reasoning for pulling funding. The department plans to begin working to relocate residents in the coming months.

Memphis music: Late Stax Records co-founder Jim Stewart will receive a special Grammy award in February, Bob Mehr writes here.

Stewart, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 92, was announced as part of The Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which celebrates the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award winners. Stewart will be recognized with a Trustees Award, a lifetime achievement honor for non-performers.

Speaking of Stax Records ... Sam Phillips Recording has partnered with the Stax Museum of American Soul Music to bring the original Spectra Sonics 1020 recording console, used in Stax Records' Studio B in the late 1960s and '70s, to the Phillips studio, Bob writes in this story.

The console was used to record numerous artists, including Isaac Hayes, Rufus Thomas, Little Milton, Albert King and the Bar-Kays. Now, it will be used at Sam Phillips studio to record new artists and music.

"It just sounds like Memphis," said Scott Bomar, who manages Phillips Recording. "It’s a very distinctive and familiar sound.”

NBA news: Ja Morant made his first NBA All-Star Game last season and became only the second player in Memphis Grizzlies history to start. He's facing an uphill battle to duplicate that achievement this season, Damichael Cole reports here.

Morant ranked third among Western Conference guards in the first NBA All-Star fan voting update. Stephen Curry led the way with more than 2.7 million votes, and Luka Doncic was second with 2.38 million. Morant was well behind the duo with 915,507 votes.

