Brewers announce 'Hot Stove and Cold Brews' fan event for Jan. 18

For the first time since 2020, the Milwaukee Brewers will be hosting an interactive fan event featuring players and team brass in advance of spring training.

“Hot Stove and Cold Brews” will take place on Jan. 18 at Dugout 54, located at 5328 W. Bluemound Rd. in Milwaukee.

It’s a free event beginning at 4:30 p.m., with Willy Adames, Freddy Peralta, Aaron Ashby, Garrett Mitchell, newly acquired Owen Miller and prospect Sal Frelick all scheduled to be on hand along with general manager Matt Arnold and manager Craig Counsell.

Photo opportunities will run from 4:45-5:05 p.m. with Peralta and Frelick, 5:05-5:25 with Adames and Miller and 5:25-5:45 with Ashby and Mitchell.

Autographs, however, will not be available.

From 6-7 p.m. Arnold, Counsell and players will talk about the upcoming 2023 season on a live broadcast with Greg Matzek and Dominic Cotroneo of Newsradio 620 WTMJ, with fans free to submit questions at Dugout 54 that evening.

The broadcast will also be streamed on WTMJ.com and on the WTMJ app.

In addition, current Brewers players as well as former Brewers great Jim Gantner and team broadcasters will be serving drinks during the event.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Maryvale on Feb. 15.

