Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona

VERONA, Wis. — A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Verona Family Dental on Liberty Drive. Owners Matt Hostetler and Kelsey Patton, who are married, each had their own practices but decided to combine them into one.

The dental office is in a brand-new building with new equipment and a modern design.

“We’re trying to make it… feel homey so people are relaxed while they are here,” Patton said. “We’re not stuffy people so we want people to feel that friendly comfortable atmosphere while they are here.”

Finishing touches are being done on the building ahead of the office’s planned opening on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.