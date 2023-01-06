ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

RodeoHouston lineup released for 2023

We're counting down the days to RodeoHouston. Now we know who will be performing each night. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president Chris Boleman talks about preparations for the big event and the lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

RodeoHouston announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just released its full entertainment lineup to get you pumped for the big event!. Like every year, the entertainment lineup is filled with artists from every category, including pop, hip-hop, country and rock. RodeoHouston entertainment lineup. Brooks and Dunn - March...
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Benni Draco Making Moves In Houston’s Music Scene

Houston, Texas artist Benni Draco is a hiphop sensation bringing a new wave in music. His music gives off a vibe unlike any other, and he does his best to be as unique as possible. Inspired by his parents, fashion, and overall life, he wouldn’t be where he is today without it.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox26houston.com

Man shot after leaving concert in east downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a shooter after a man was hit leaving a concert with his girlfriend in east downtown (EaDo) Houston overnight Sunday. It happened a little after midnight when Houston Police say an unidentified man in his late 20s was in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway with his girlfriend. The two were walking back from a concert when they were approached by two men in a white Dodge.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas rescue group takes abandoned dogs to be adopted in northern states

Three Little Pitties rescue group in Friendswood is making heroic efforts to find homes for an overwhelming number of pets abandoned in Brazoria County who are in need of homes. The group takes pets to the Pacific Northwest for adoption into loving families. Photojournalist Darlene Janik Fares shares how the group is giving these pets a second chance at life. Visit their page for more information: https://www.threelittlepittiesrescue.org/
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning, then cool with a few light showers possible

Following a weekend with heavy storms and up to 4" of rain Saturday night, this week looks tame with only one chance for storms Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect pleasant temperatures ranging from lows in the 40s to highs in the 60s and 70s this week. Weather for the Houston Marathon this weekend looks pretty good, especially with a cool morning.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX

